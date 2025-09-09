Nashville Zoo welcome new aardwolves to their exhibit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Zoo is welcoming some brand-new animals to their exhibit, and they want you to bring the family out to see them. They're called Aardwolves.

They're actually not a part of the wolf family, but they're related to hyenas.

Nashville Zoo is one of just a few zoological institutions caring for this elusive species. Aardwolves are native to southern and eastern Africa. These nocturnal mammals live in dry, open savannas and grasslands, taking shelter and raising their young in abandoned burrows.

The zoo says they're continuously expanding and adding new fun to the zoo for you and the whole family to enjoy, including a fairly new jellyfish exhibit for aquatic lovers. The new aardwolves are available to see today. Click here to learn more about the species.

