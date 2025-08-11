Nashville Zoo welcomes new clouded leopard cub, helping preserve endangered species

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new clouded leopard cub born at the Nashville Zoo is playing a critical role in preserving this endangered species, along with two other cubs that recently arrived from Kansas.

The Nashville Zoo is not only showcasing animals from around the world but actively working to preserve endangered species through breeding programs.

"They are part of our species survival plan of clouded leopards to come here and hopefully get paired for breeding," said Dr. Heather Schwartz, the zoo's animal health director.

Visitors can now observe the two 11-week-old cubs playing at Nashville Zoo's HCA Healthcare Veterinary Center.

"Best cat in the world," said Dr. Schwartz.

In addition to the siblings from Kansas, the zoo welcomed another clouded leopard cub born in July.

"This is a birth from a cat here, a clouded leopard named Jules," said Dr. Schwartz.

Dr. Schwartz has been hand-raising the little cub.

"It's behind the scenes here at the Nashville zoo at the hospital but soon enough next week she will be ready to go out and make her debut," said Dr. Schwartz.

The conservation efforts are crucial as clouded leopard populations in Asia are rapidly declining due to multiple threats, including palm tree deforestation for palm oil products, hunting, and human overpopulation.

"Come see what we do because we are sharing money back that everyone brings in right back out into the environments which these animals come from," said Dr. Schwartz. "It is important that people know where these animals come from and why they are here and why they are important and part of our ecosystem you can't care about what you don't know."

The 3-week-old cub is healthy and has a good appetite, according to Dr. Schwartz.

"Hopefully in a month a couple months she'll get big enough to where she can join the other kids," said Dr. Schwartz.

The cubs don't yet have names, and the Nashville Zoo will be voting on possible names soon.

