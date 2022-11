NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Zoo's illumination with more than 1,000 lanterns will light up its footprint.

The "Zoolumination" will run nightly from Nov. 18 to Jan. 8. It will continue on the weekends from Jan. 12 until Feb. 4.

Advance tickets are required. Parking is $8. Members park free.

This is a rain, snow or shine event. No refunds or rainchecks will be honored.

Adults and teen tickets are $19 for single-night admission. Kids — ages 2 to 12 — have $15 admission.