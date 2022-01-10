Nashville's 5th district could split through redistricting effort

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — House Speaker Cameron Sexton said Tennessee Republicans plan to carve fast-growing Nashville into several different congressional seats.

The move will potentially make it easier for the state’s GOP supermajority to gain even more power in a previously Democratic-controlled district.

As of now, the seat is held by Democrat Jim Cooper.

Sexton told The Associated Press the newly drawn map will be unveiled later this week, but he declined to detail just how many splits Nashville-Davidson County will face.

The 5th district has long been centered on the state’s capital city and a safe Democratic stronghold in a state overwhelmingly controlled by Republicans.

