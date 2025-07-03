Nashville's Black Market to host special July 4th event at Farmers Market

NASHVILLE — Nashville's Black Market, an event showcasing Black artists and creators, will host its monthly gathering on July 5 with a special holiday performance.

The market, which takes place on the first Friday of each month, will feature the 69 Boyz as a special live performance to celebrate the Independence Day holiday.

Visitors can explore various vendors at the Nashville Farmers Market on Rosa Parks Boulevard from 6 to 10 p.m. Tickets cost $5.

The organization behind the event, Black Farmers Market, will also host "Black N Love," a singles dating mixer next week. More information about both events is available on their website at thenashvilleblackmarket.com.

Want to see what Nashville's Black Market is all about? Check out our video coverage of this vibrant community event featuring dozens of local Black artists and creators. Have questions or suggestions for future coverage? Email me directly at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.