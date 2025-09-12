Nashville's Centennial Park to host Walk to End Lupus with music, food, and community support

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Centennial Park will be buzzing with energy and purple pride as the Walk to End Lupus takes over. Organizers are promising a Saturday filled with fun, celebration, and community support for those affected by lupus.

The event kicks off with check-in at 10 a.m., followed by a warm-up at 10:25 a.m. The opening ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m., leading into the one-mile walk at 10:45 a.m. A wrap party closes out the morning at 11:30 a.m.

The Warrior Ribbon Ceremony will honor our warriors and remind us why we fight. ⁣⁣

Lupus warriors will carry the ribbon to the start line, then return to their teams, showing that while their fight may begin alone, they are surrounded by friends, family, and community along their journey. ⁣⁣

Participants can also enjoy a full lineup of activities, including:

Food trucks serving up local favorites

A lively KidsZone with games and face painting

Opportunities to connect with others supporting lupus awareness and research

The Centennial Park Bandshell sits along 25th Avenue across from the Centennial Sportsplex. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to secure parking either in Centennial Park lots or along nearby streets. Handicap-accessible spaces will be available near the venue.

With music, food, family activities, and a shared cause, the Walk to End Lupus is more than just a stroll through the park — it's a step toward hope.

Sign up today: https://www.lupus.org/sou.../walk-to-end-lupus-now-southeast and send a powerful message that warriors never walk alone.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.