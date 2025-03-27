Nashville's Children Alliance to host Dine to Shine fundraiser featuring Nashville top restaurants

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville nonprofit aimed at helping children who have been abused is gearing up for the annual fundraiser.

It's the second "Dine to Shine" event for Nashville's Children Alliance.

They hope it allows them to help more children.

They provide things like trauma therapy, court support and education.

The event will feature several award-winning restaurants contributing different items and courses to compile a dinner, featuring the best Nashville has to offer.

One of the restaurants is Kase X Noko, Maiz De La Vida and others.

Find more information here.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Eric.Pointer@newschannel5.com.