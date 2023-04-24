Nashville's community oversight board to meet as bill to disband them awaits Governor's signature

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The community board that investigates claims of police misconduct in Nashville is in danger of disbanding. A bill to abolish it only needs the Governor's signature to be finalized.

The board is holding what could be their final meeting Monday night.

Nashville's community oversight board will meet at the Madison Branch Library from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. It can also be watched online.

Since the start, the COB has been an independent body that reviews citizen complaints directly. The bill would instead have an internal affairs police unit review those complaints and local government would create an advisory board to make recommendations based on what that internal unit found.

If signed into law, it would change how boards are set up in Nashville, Chattanooga, Knoxville and Memphis.

Sponsors of the bill said while the boards are a great concept, there have been instances of board members overstepping their bounds and behaving in ways that hindered - rather than enhanced - certain investigations

The head of the COB calls this move unconstitutional, saying it takes away their authority to investigate individual complaints.

"With all of the issues that we've had in Nashville, Knoxville, and in Memphis, especially after the Tyre Nichols, by the way who just died 90 days ago, to have such a big move to undo overnight, it's very troubling," said Jill Fitcheard.