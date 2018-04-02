Nashville's Coolest Craze Is Rolled Ice Cream

Cloudy
If you spent the holiday weekend eating Peeps and chocolate bunnies, it's time to move on. Nashville's newest craze is rolled ice-cream.
It's a little like Hibachi, only sweeter. At Supreme Kreme Nashville they're rolling out ice-cream daily.
"All of our ice cream is custom-made and it's lactose-free and it's also gluten-free," said owner Kristina Douangpanya.
She said the rolled ice cream craze is worldwide but a first in Music City.
"It's been booming in Thailand and Vietnam, New York, California," she said.
With a variety of flavors and tons of toppings, it's easy to see why the shop is busy even on a cloudy day.
