Nashville's Ethos Market proves shopping can create real community change

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Local entrepreneurs are proving that commerce and compassion can go hand in hand through the Ethos Market, where every purchase supports social causes in Middle Tennessee.

The marketplace brings together businesses that dedicate their profits to community improvement, from environmental initiatives to job training programs. Each vendor operates with a social mission, whether as nonprofits or for-profit companies committed to giving back.

"It's everything I'm learning innovative ideas that make our community better," said Lily Stockwell, a Belmont University senior who helps coordinate the Ethos Market.

"Some focus on the environment, some on job opportunities, it all ties together," Stockwell said.

Among the vendors making the biggest impact is Rest Stop Ministries, which operates Good Hope Farms as a lifeline for survivors of domestic sex trafficking. The program provides paid job training that helps women rebuild their lives from day one.

"Women start earning wages from day one. We teach resume writing, financial literacy, interview skills — even food preservation and sustainable living," Kala Davis the director of revenue and communications with Rest Stop Ministries said.

The farm produces honey, small-batch jams and handmade skincare products, with every dollar earned flowing directly back to support the women in the program.

"One hundred percent of the proceeds go back to the women we serve. Supporting social enterprise really does change lives," Davis said.

For many participating businesses, the model represents more than just commerce, it's about community care and mutual support in Nashville.

For more information about the vendors click here.

Want to learn more about how Nashville businesses are making a difference in your community? Watch Kim's full report and discover other social enterprises changing lives through commerce. Have you encountered businesses that give back in meaningful ways? Share your experiences with Kim at kim.rafferty@NewsChannel5.com

In this article, we used artificial intelligence to help us convert a video news report originally written by Kim Rafferty. When using this tool, both Kim and the NewsChannel 5 editorial team verified all the facts in the article to make sure it is fair and accurate before we published it. We care about your trust in us and where you get your news, and using this tool allows us to convert our news coverage into different formats so we can quickly reach you where you like to consume information. It also lets our journalists spend more time looking into your story ideas, listening to you and digging into the stories that matter.