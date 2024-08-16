Nashville's first ever bull riding team hosting family fun events ahead of Camping World Series this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Are you a fan of professional bull riding? Nashville's first ever bull riding team, the Stampede, is holding their Stampede Days this weekend.

It's a celebration to support the home team as they kick off the annual Camping World Team Series at Bridgestone Arena this weekend.

The event will start with the return of the Stampede Street Party, a free-to-attend, family-friendly street festival to be held in tandem with the event from Aug. 16-18.

The Stampede Street Party will take over Rep. John Lewis Way S between Broadway and Demonbreun, opening at 12 p.m. on Friday, August 16, 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, and 10 a.m. on Sunday, August 18.

The event will feature a meet and greet with the bull riding team, the animal athletes themselves, food trucks and more. The street party is free to the public.

The bull riding action in Nashville begins at 7:45 p.m. CDT on Friday, August 16 and Saturday, August 17, and 1:45 p.m. CDT on Sunday, August 18.

Tickets for the bull riding action are on sale now, and start at $20, taxes and fees not included. You can find them here.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at tony.sloan@newschannel5.com.