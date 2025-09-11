Nashville's first mental health music festival supports struggling musicians this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More people in Nashville will have access to mental health resources through the city's first Mental Health Multi-Genre Music Festival this weekend.

Stay Fest will take place Saturday at The Cobra in East Nashville, with doors opening at 3 p.m. and shows starting at 4 p.m.

The festival is organized by Mental Health Songwriter Nights and aims to benefit mental health initiatives through a portion of ticket sales. One hundred percent of proceeds from a raffle will also support the cause.

Several mental health organizations and local business vendors will be present at the event. The Tower Market & Deli will provide food during the festival.

The event represents the first festival of its kind in Nashville, combining live music performances across multiple genres with direct access to mental health resources for musicians working in Music City's competitive industry.

Watch the full interview and learn more about how Nashville is supporting mental health at Stay Fest.

