Nashville's 'Frame Drum Wisdom' Wants To Help People Relax, 'Find Their Voice'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - We're no stranger to sound here in Music City, but not all music is meant to entertain. Sit inside the drum circle and forget about notes or even words.
Karen Renee Robb is the founder of Frame Drum Wisdom. She spent 25 years in corporate tech. Now, she believes music is a primal need and encourages participants to find their voice.
Robb uses sound vibration to help members let go and relax. She even gives sound vibration massages.
Kim Galinat is a social worker. She says the sessions helps her relieve stress.
"I really enjoy that I don't have to find words for what I want to get out," she said.
And what about those who see the circle but don't buy in?
"I can tell you about it and I can show it to you, but until you feel it in person, you may not understand it," said Robb.
No musical experience is needed. Click here for more information.