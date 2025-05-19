Nashville's General Jackson Showboat cruises into its 40th year of service

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — You'll find the General Jackson Showboat cruising around Nashville seven days a week, and this year marks its 40th year on the Cumberland!

NewsChannel 5 Anchor Carrie Sharp got to take a tour today with General Manager Patrick Walker, who actually started as a ticket-taker 40 years ago.

He talked with her about the boat's history, and how far he's seen things come since he started with the General Jackson back in the 80s.

"The boat was built at JeffBoat in Jeffersonville, IN and it was christened on July 2, 1985. We've been cruising every year since."

The General Jackson offers midday and evening cruises, always featuring live music with Tennessee ties.

A little trivia for you: the boat's only source of propulsion is its 36 ton paddle wheel, and it's first captain was a man named Edgar Allen Poe - though not the famous author!

For tickets, pricing, and other information, click here.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email us at newsroom@newschannel5.com.