Nashville's homeless services battle dangerous heat wave as temperatures soar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's homeless population faces significant challenges as temperatures in downtown Nashville hit sizzling temperatures.

The dangerous heat is particularly concerning for people living without air conditioning and those experiencing homelessness.

"The heat response just weighs on individuals that are experiencing life outside," said April Calvin, director of the Office of Homeless Services.

Calvin worries about the safety of those without shelter during extreme temperatures.

"It is unsafe to be outside," she said.

The Office of Homeless Services provides vital relief for people who live outdoors during these dangerous conditions.

"In 12 days, we have served over 2,200 bottles of water, about 900 bottles of bug spray and about 1,500 bus passes," said Calvin.

Employees work in the morning for their own safety to reach as many people as possible.

"It could be out in the encampments, people walking down the street, people that we happen upon as we are driving around," said Calvin.

Getting people under a roof right now is the best way to help, according to Calvin.

"The Office of Homeless Services and our community partners moved over 140 individuals into indoor solutions like interim housing and permanent housing within the last three months," she said.

That includes several people who used to live in the area of the Fourth of July firework fallout zone along the east bank. The work OHS does to support people who do live outside will continue for days.

"There is no relief in sight for the next 5 to 7 days," said Calvin.

People they help can also take a bus to places that partner with OHS.

Sam Siple with Nashville Rescue Mission says both the men's and the women and children's shelters give comfort to anyone needing respite from the heat.

"Sometimes it's just, 'Hey, I need to stay here one night,' sometimes it's, 'I don't know where to go,'" said Siple. "Nashville Rescue Mission might be the only place that is open 24/7.".

Over the last couple of days, they've had more than 850 people stay at their shelters — the most they've seen this summer.

Have you witnessed people struggling with the heat in your neighborhood? Contact Kim directly at kim.rafferty@NewsChannel5.com to share information that could help others during this dangerous heat wave.

This story was reported by Kim Rafferty and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Kim and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.