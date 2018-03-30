Nashville's Inner Light Yoga Mixes Modern Music With Vinyasa

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - If you like yoga, but feel the need for speed, Inner Light Yoga blends modern music with traditional poses.
At first, it looks and sounds like traditional yoga. But then the music starts.
"Yoga can be intimidating for some people because there’s a lot of deep-rooted wonderful philosophy but a lot of terms and things that maybe are not super-relatable. So we take that barrier down by incorporating Pop music, Rock 'n Roll, a little less of the very traditional yoga and more of the really fun take on the movement and the practice itself," said owner Emmy Singer.
"Music obviously is at the core of our city and so [it's great] to be able to bring a music element in a different way instead of live music or concert venue," she said.
Singer opened the studio just over a year ago and said they're the first in Nashville to integrate modern music into the mix.
"So we’ve done everything from Fleetwood Mac, Gaga, Rihanna, to 'Hamilton the Musical' to Dixie Chicks," she said.
In a city of musicians and fans, singer said the style of music-based vinyasa just makes sense.