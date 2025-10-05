Nashville's Jazzy 88 WFSK wraps up 19th annual Radiothon fundraiser

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — For more than 50 years, Nashville's Jazzy 88 WFSK has been the soundtrack to the city. This weekend, the station wrapped up its 19th annual Radiothon fundraiser—an effort that helps keep the music alive.

Jazzy 88 WFSK has been part of Nashville's fabric since 1973. Owned and operated by Fisk University, the non-profit station relies on fundraisers, sponsors, and donors to stay on the air.

For nearly two decades, Sharon Kay has been the one keeping the beat. She's been running the station for 20 years come November—and she's spent nearly half a century on radio.

But keeping the station on air hasn't always been easy.

The annual Radiothon returned in full force for the 19th year—with listeners urged to give back to the station that's given so much to them. One of the pandemic-era traditions—drive-thru donations—continued this year.

"Those dollars have helped to keep the station going, and without them, it will be static on 88.1 FM. It would be static," Kay said.

While the Radiothon weekend is over, Kay says giving doesn't stop when the music fades.

"We raised money for 31 days. Now you will take it. 365, 24/7 people. No, not just no any month, but it just makes the difference," Kay said.

The donations have allowed WFSK to keep up with licensing, engineering, and even invest in state-of-the-art equipment.

Listeners can continue supporting the station by donating online at https://connect.fisk.edu/wfskdonation.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."