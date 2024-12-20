Nashville’s Last-Minute Toy Store still in need of hundreds of donations

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — As the holiday season approaches, many are reminded of the joy of giving, especially to those in need.

In Nashville, one group of dedicated volunteers is working tirelessly to ensure that children in the community have gifts to unwrap this Christmas—though they quickly discovered the need is much larger than expected.

The Last-Minute Toy Store, a holiday tradition for over 30 years, has become a sign of hope for families struggling to provide gifts for their children.

Set up at the Davidson County Jail, the store serves thousands of families by providing toys for children who might otherwise go without.

Volunteers, like Corey McGhie and Josiah Morris, both of whom serve in the United States Army, are among the 1,300 individuals giving their time to make the season brighter for Nashville’s youth.

“It’s a good feeling honestly, it’s a great feeling. I love seeing people smile, knowing that everybody is being given something,” said McGhie. “It makes us feel good—not a waste at all.”

Every year, the Last-Minute Toy Store families sign up to help fulfill their holiday wishes.

Executive Director Dale Robble shared that this year they are serving about 8,600 children—a significant increase from the usual 6,000 to 7,000 families they expect to help.

“We sign up about 3,600 families each and every year. You never know how many children are in each family, but this year it’s been much higher,” Robble said.

With the overwhelming need, volunteers are calling on the Nashville community to step up and support their mission.

We need our Nashville community here for the Last-Minute Toy Store to truly help Nashville, and we need your help this week. Please donate gifts, donate online—we need you,” Robble said.

On Thursday alone, the store is expected to serve 2,000 children, many of whom, like Amanda Sims, are first-time visitors.

Sims, a single mother working two jobs to make ends meet, is grateful for the opportunity to provide her 2-year-old son with a gift this Christmas.

“I’ve been trying to look for something for him, something new, and I ran across the Last-Minute Toy Store,” Sims said. “I am totally grateful. I feel like this is a great thing for people to help other people, not knowing what others are going through, especially during the holidays.”

Volunteers have pointed out a critical need for toys for girls of all ages, and organizers encourage people to shop for donations either in-store or online. The toy store will be open until Saturday, and the community’s help is vital to ensuring that every child has something to open on Christmas morning.

For those looking to contribute, donations can be made at the store or through their website.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelsey.gibbs@newschannel5.com.