Nashville's main downtown public library reopens to the public nine months after parking garage fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTV) — The Nashville Public Library's main downtown branch on Church Street is open today, more than nine months after a fire forced the building to close.

A fire at the parking garage next door last June caused smoke damage, and crews spent months cleaning up the facility.

Visitors can now access almost every part of the main library, with the exception of the conference center area. Patrons can browse the collection, check out materials, and use the public computers and Wi-Fi.

While the library will not host any events or programming today, visitors can start placing holds on books to pick up at a later date.

Mayor Freddie O’Connell thanked the crews who made the reopening possible.

"We're deeply grateful for the work you all have done in just a few weeks. You touched 269,000 items to re-shelve and organize to welcome Nashvillians back here," O’Connell said.

The adjacent parking garage remains closed. Visitors can park across the street at the McKendree garage for $4 for up to 90 minutes. To receive the discount, you must scan a QR code inside the garage and a second code at the circulation desk.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at tony.sloan@newschannel5.com.