Nashville's music scene gets a flavor boost from Alejandro Medina III

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In Music City, dreams are as abundant as the neon lights. While country music steals the spotlight, Nashville is a melting pot of musical flavors. One local artist is spicing it up.

For 16 years, Alejandro Medina III has been quietly making waves in the country music scene.

“It got to a point where I felt like I could do more,” said Medina.

You might not know his name, but if there's anything musical to do, Alejandro's your guy! He’s worked with artists like Jelly Roll and Riley Green, as well as independent artists like Nick Smith.

“He's a producer, videographer, songwriter, and singer,” explained Smith. “There's not an instrument he can't play, and if he can't, he'll learn it, and he can learn it real fast.”

Now, Alejandro is looking inward, eager to carve out his own identity in the music world.

“I got away from my roots,” added Medina. “And so, I felt a little disconnect, and I wanted to get back into Latin music because that's what resonates with me before the country music, did you know?”

With his new single called “Tu Carita,” Medina is weaving regional Mexican rhythms into the fabric of country music.

“I want the Latin culture, the Hispanic culture here in Nashville, to have something to hang their hat on, to say, this is our sound. This is our thing,” explained Medina.

His next single, set to drop in April, will pay tribute to a local immigrant: El Potrillo, who embodies his own American dream.

“He's someone who immigrated to the U.S., was washing dishes, and ended up becoming a head marketing chef at PF Chang's,” said Medina.

As he forges his path in Music City, Alejandro is all about uplifting young, aspiring artists like Humberto Gutierrez-Moreno, known musically as Junior VI.

“He's giving me the opportunity, you know, to put myself out there, and he's just been really supportive,” said Gutierrez-Moreno.

Success may be the name of the game, but for Alejandro, it’s all about sharing that success with his community.

“Any way I can inspire my community to keep at it… is exciting for me because I know that I've seen the American dream be possible,” said Medina.

Alejandro says the best way to support local artists is by sharing their music.

Click here to learn more about Alejandro Medina III.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@newschannel5.com