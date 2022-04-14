Watch
Nashville's Musicians on Call ranked 3rd among top 50 nonprofits of 2022

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP<br/><br/>
Musicians On Call president Pete Griffin, left, poses with singer Jessie J and Republic Records executive vice president Charlie Walk at the Musicians On Call 15th Anniversary at Espace on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2014, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Posted at 9:50 PM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 22:50:50-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nonprofit Times released its list of Best Nonprofits to Work For for 2022, and Nashville-based Musicians On Call (MOC) ranked third overall among the top 50 organizations included.

This is the fourth consecutive year MOC has made the list, but this year is its highest ranking yet.

MOC is a nonprofit that brings live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients in healthcare facilities.

“To be named the third-best nonprofit to work for in the country is an incredible honor! I am deeply proud of our team for fostering a work environment where Musicians On Call continues to be recognized as a leading organization, not only for our work in delivering the healing power of music, but also for our company culture,” said MOC President and CEO Pete Griffin.

“This distinction is a reflection of MOC’s commitment to our core values and dedication to positively impacting both the patients, families and caregivers we serve, and the well-being of our incomparable staff,” Griffin said.

Organizations must undergo a two-part process to be selected. They are evaluated on workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, demographics and employee experience.

To learn more about The Nonprofit Times' Best Nonprofits To Work For selections, interested parties may visit the program's website.

More information about Musicians On Call is also available online.

