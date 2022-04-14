Nashville's Musicians on Call ranked 3rd among top 50 nonprofits of 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nonprofit Times released its list of Best Nonprofits to Work For for 2022, and Nashville-based Musicians On Call (MOC) ranked third overall among the top 50 organizations included.

This is the fourth consecutive year MOC has made the list, but this year is its highest ranking yet.

MOC is a nonprofit that brings live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients in healthcare facilities.

“To be named the third-best nonprofit to work for in the country is an incredible honor! I am deeply proud of our team for fostering a work environment where Musicians On Call continues to be recognized as a leading organization, not only for our work in delivering the healing power of music, but also for our company culture,” said MOC President and CEO Pete Griffin.

“This distinction is a reflection of MOC’s commitment to our core values and dedication to positively impacting both the patients, families and caregivers we serve, and the well-being of our incomparable staff,” Griffin said.

Organizations must undergo a two-part process to be selected. They are evaluated on workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, demographics and employee experience.

To learn more about The Nonprofit Times' Best Nonprofits To Work For selections, interested parties may visit the program's website.

More information about Musicians On Call is also available online.

