Nashville's New Year's Eve bash reaches near pre-pandemic attendance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Attendance at Nashville's Big Bash on New Year's Eve, celebrating and ringing in 2022, is estimated to have reached near pre-pandemic levels, according to Butch Spyridon, CEO of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp.

Attendees 11 and older were required to submit a negative test from December 30 or 31 or show proof of vaccination.

The production, backstage crews and performing artists all went through testing protocols in the days leading up to the Big Bash.

"We want to thank CBS, the Mayor's Office, local public health officials, city departments and other who partnered with us to successfully put on this celebration with public safety as the top priority," Spyridon said.

Attendance for Nashville's New Year's Eve celebration in 2019 - Music City Midnight - was estimated at over 200,000.