Nashville's newest venue, The Pinnacle at Nashville Yards officially opens

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville's newest music venue will open its doors on Thursday. The Pinnacle located in the heart of Nashville yards has been years in the making.

For perspective, the historic Ryman can hold upwards of 2,300 people. The Pinnacle has the capacity to hold more than 4,500, nearly double the amount.

AEG's flagship venue stands out with it's massive general admission style floor and balcony providing great views for all fans.

Kacey Musgraves is headlining the opening concert Thursday night. Tickets can be purchased here. Journey, T-Pain, Russell Dickerson and Jason Isbell are on the calendar for next month.

TOP 5 THINGS TO KNOW

1. Location: The Pinnacle is located in the Nashville Yards development at 910 Exchange Ln, Nashville, TN 37203.

2. Ride-share/Parking: Ride-share is highly encouraged, but paid parking is available in three nearby garages including Nashville Yards, Pinnacle Tower and Amazon Towers.

3. Bag Policy / Coat-Check: You don’t need to bring a clear bag! Just make sure your bag is 12” x 12” x 6 or smaller. We do offer a coat-check, which is located on the first floor lobby.

4. Cashless Venue: Pre-packaged snacks and full-service bars are available within the venue and you will need to pay via Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover or Digital wallets like Apple Pay and Google Pay.

5. Tickets: Fans can buy tickets 24/7 via AXS or through The Pinnacle. The box office is open Tuesday – Saturday from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. and 2 hours before doors on show days. Lining up before 8 a.m. on show days and overnights will not be permitted. It is highly recommended to download the AXS app before you arrive at the venue for a seamless entry.