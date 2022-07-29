Nashville's 'Night Out Against Crime' kicks off on August 2 across eight communities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's "Night Out Against Crime" will be held next week in neighborhoods across Music City.

In eight different communities, officers and other first responders will come together in an effort to strengthen the bond between local police and the public.

You can find a list of the celebrations and their times below:

Central



Nashville Public Square Park - 1 Public Square, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

North



Herman Street between 22nd and 24th Avenue North., 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

South



Southeast Community Center - 5620 Hickory Hollow Parkway - Suite 202, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

East



East Park Community Center - 700 Woodland Street, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

West



Red Caboose Park - 684 Colice Jean Road, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hermitage



Old Hickory Softball Field - 1700 Golf Club Road, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Church of the Messiah - 88 Lafayette Street, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Mission BBQ - 141 Opry Mills Drive, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Madison



Madison Community Center - 555 N. Dupont Avenue, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Midtown

