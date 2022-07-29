Nashville's 'Night Out Against Crime' kicks off on August 2 across eight communities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's "Night Out Against Crime" will be held next week in neighborhoods across Music City.
In eight different communities, officers and other first responders will come together in an effort to strengthen the bond between local police and the public.
You can find a list of the celebrations and their times below:
Central
- Nashville Public Square Park - 1 Public Square, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
North
- Herman Street between 22nd and 24th Avenue North., 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
South
- Southeast Community Center - 5620 Hickory Hollow Parkway - Suite 202, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
East
- East Park Community Center - 700 Woodland Street, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
West
- Red Caboose Park - 684 Colice Jean Road, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Hermitage
- Old Hickory Softball Field - 1700 Golf Club Road, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Church of the Messiah - 88 Lafayette Street, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Mission BBQ - 141 Opry Mills Drive, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Madison
- Madison Community Center - 555 N. Dupont Avenue, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Midtown
- Plaza Mariachi - 3955 Nolensville Pike 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- 1277 12th Avenue South., 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.