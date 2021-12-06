Nashville's Nutcracker to air on NewsChannel 5 this holiday season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — "Nashville's Nutcracker" will again return to the television this holiday season.

The Nashville Ballet first brought the holiday tradition into homes across the region last year due to the pandemic.

"Last year, after overcoming so many unprecedented challenges, our Company was ecstatic to be able to share the magic of Nashville’s Nutcracker with our largest audience yet," shared Artistic Director Paul Vasterling. "Over 200,000 people across Middle Tennessee and beyond were able to experience this beloved holiday tradition of ours — some in a brand-new way, and others for the very first time. When presented with the opportunity to do it again, we didn’t hesitate, because that feeling of sharing the joy of this beautiful art form is priceless, and ultimately why we do what we do."

Following the live performances at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center from December 15 through 24, the production of "Nashville's Nutcracker" will be available to view on NewsChannel 5 on December 25 at 12 p.m. and December 31 at 3 p.m.

The performance can also be seen on NewsChannel 5+ at 7 p.m. on December 25 and December 31. Additionally, audiences can watch the holiday favorite on the NewsChannel 5 app at any time from December 25 through December 31.

The film also features a special introduction and narration by Eddie George, former Tennessee Titans running back and current head football coach at Tennessee State University.

The broadcast of Nashville’s Nutcracker will be sponsored by the Tennessee Titans, PNC Bank, Benefits, Inc., and HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health.

For tickets to the live show at TPAC, click here.