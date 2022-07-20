NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two weeks remain for the people of Bordeaux-North Nashville to submit ideas for Metro's budget spending on infrastructure projects.

Mayor John Cooper tweeted on Monday that community members still had time to make submissions, either online or by mailed postcard to his office at One Public Square.

Participatory Budgeting is a process where community members decide how to spend part of a public budget on infrastructure projects. Two weeks remain to submit ideas. Visit https://t.co/3YIlzQRKki for more information. pic.twitter.com/wjS7kblMpJ — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) July 18, 2022

A participatory budget allows residents to decide how to allocate parts of a public budget. It is intended for everyday people to identify, discuss and prioritize public spending projects, giving them the power to make decisions about how money is spent in their community.

According to the Nashville government website, the Bordeaux and North Nashville region was chosen for this project because of the "vibrant African American community that was split into two when the freeway was made." After years of unmet needs, the area is identified as worthy of investment and reunification.