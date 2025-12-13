Nashville's Safe Surrender program offers second chances for outstanding warrants

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's justice department is wrapping up its fifth annual Safe Surrender program Saturday, giving people with non-violent warrants a chance to clear their records without stepping foot in a courthouse.

The program runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church on Herman Street, marking the second and final day of this year's initiative.

Friday's opening day drew impressive numbers, with 156 people seeking help. Of those, 15 were actually wanted on 33 outstanding warrants, and 13 walked away completely free. The only exceptions were two people with out-of-state warrants that Nashville couldn't resolve.

The Safe Surrender program addresses a critical barrier many face: outstanding warrants that prevent them from getting jobs, obtaining driver's licenses, or moving forward with their lives. Instead of appearing in a traditional courthouse setting, participants can meet with attorneys, appear before judges, and receive favorable consideration in the comfort of a church environment.

"This program gives people an opportunity to resolve issues, particularly as we get ready to head into the holiday season," Judge Angelita Dalton said. "We don't want people to have the stress of wondering am I going to get caught up in the justice system over the holiday season."

Pastor George Brooks Sr., retired pastor of St. James Baptist Church, is personally helping participants, including one man who owes more than $1,100 in fees but could walk away with his driver's license restored.

"That removes all apprehensions," Brooks said. "And that's why so many of us as pastors are here. People in the community often trust us when they don't trust anyone else."

The program extends beyond warrant resolution, connecting participants with job opportunities through the Urban League, utility assistance through Metro Action, and child support services.

The Safe Surrender program only handles Davidson County warrants and focuses exclusively on non-violent offenses.

Know someone who could or who has benefited from similar programs? Contact Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.