Nashville's 'Tent City' residents petition for more time as closure looms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Residents of one of Nashville's largest and longest-standing homeless encampments are petitioning city officials for more time and land as they face imminent closure.

While Metro officials cite safety concerns and plans for redevelopment, those living in "Old Tent City" worry that transitional housing options won't provide lasting solutions.

Venessa Hamrick-Carey has called a camper in Old Tent City home for three years.

"I was on drugs when I came here, I got cleaned on my own, I got married, and I wound up with all this," Carey said.

In March, she learned that she, her husband, eight dogs, and one cat would soon need to relocate. "I have nowhere to go right now. I'm still looking," Carey said.

Old Tent City sits near the Cumberland River and Interstate 24, just outside downtown Nashville.

Metro officials have decided to clear the area, citing safety concerns and plans for redevelopment. Their strategy involves moving residents into transitional housing with the goal of finding permanent solutions.

However, residents like Carey remain skeptical of this approach. "The ones they put in have already come back out here," Carey said.

Carey, along with other Old Tent City residents and advocates, has sent Mayor Freddie O'Connell a petitionwith four specific requests.

"We're asking him to give us more time and trying to get him to give us part of this land to turn into the community that we want it to be," Carey said.

The petition calls for permanent housing rather than transitional options, additional time before closure, a phased approach to closing the camp, and dedicated land for those with nowhere else to go.

"We'd be willing to pay property taxes to live here on this piece we're on," Carey said.

According to residents, Mayor O'Connell has agreed to meet with them on May 8.

In his recent State of Metro Address, O'Connell announced a $4.5 million investment in affordable housing through the Unified Housing Strategy. This includes $2.4 million to support rapid rehousing vouchers for people experiencing homelessness and $2.2 million for the operation of Permanent Supportive Housing.

The Unified Housing Strategy aims to address Nashville's high housing costs and promote affordable housing creation, with a 10-year plan to find space and funding for 90,000 homes.

If you or someone you know is experiencing homelessness in Nashville and would be affected by the closure of Tent City, or if you have information about affordable housing initiatives in the area, I want to hear from you.

