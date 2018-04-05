Nashville's The Sweat House Says Infrared Light Can Help You Heal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Can infrared light help you heal? Nashville's The Sweat House says yes.
"I am a frequent sweater," says client Mary Nolan. "It's just a good place to find my Zen and relax or take that time to myself."
Almost every day Nolan spends about 30-minutes inside a pod at The Sweat House in Green Hills.
"I feel completely rejuvenated. I feel less puffy or swollen. Helps my sore muscles after workout," she said.
The company is the brain-child of Kayla O'Nan and is home to several infrared saunas.
"I actually got injured and ended up finding out about it through research on healing from that injury," she said.
She says anybody who suffers from chronic pain or inflammation can enjoy the benefits. According to O'Nan, while a traditional sauna heats the air around you, infrared saunas penetrate the body at a cellular level.
For more information, hours and locations click here.