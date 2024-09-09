Nashville's The White Stripes sues former President Donald Trump for song use

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Members of The White Stripes are suing former President Donald Trump for copyright infringement over the usage of their music in a campaign video.

Jack and Meg White sued Trump and his campaign in federal court over their song "Seven Nation Army."

The video containing the song was Trump boarding a plane that he was leaving for Michigan and Wisconsin with the introductory riff at the beginning of the song.

"As a self-professed sophisticated and successful businessman with decades-long experience in the entertainment industry (not to mention being on the receiving end of numerous copyright claims by musical artists whose work he used without permission), Defendant Trump and the other defendants, his agents, knew or should have known that the use of the 7NA Works in the infringing Trump videos was unauthorized, and, therefore, violated Plaintiffs’ rights under the Copyright Act," attorney Robert Jacobs wrote in the federal filing.

The Whites are asking for injunctive relief and damages the court settles upon for the copyright infringement.

