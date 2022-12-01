Nashville's Waffle Shop holiday event returns from pandemic-induced hiatus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Wednesday, volunteers at the Downtown Presbyterian Church prepared for one of Nashville’s oldest and most popular holiday events.

The Waffle Shop began in 1924 as a fundraiser for the Downtown Presbyterian Church, but it has grown into a huge holiday tradition and a way to raise money to help those in need.

In the early days when downtown was the center of Nashville’s retail, the Waffle Shop marked the beginning of the Christmas shopping season. Over the decades it has evolved as an event to raise funds to purchase food and supplies to provide weekly meals for the less advantaged members of Nashville's community.

For the first time since the pandemic, visitors can expect to return to have a good time and enjoy some good food.

"I think there's added excitement — we've missed each other! It's so good to be able to have Nashville come back for this really important celebratory tradition," said Interim Minister Reverand Larissa Romero.

This year’s event takes place Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The church is selling online Waffle Shop tickets on its website. The $15 ticket includes:

A waffle breakfast with waffles, grits, a choice of Hattie B’s Hot Chicken or sausage, and a choice of Frothy Monkey Coffee or spiced tea

A free guided tour of the church’s beautiful historic Egyptian Revival sanctuary

The opportunity to shop at the church’s gift shop, which includes homemade baked goods and other merchandise

A chance to bid on items at the Silent Auction

The event is also a contribution to the church’s community outreach program, which assists those in the community who need food and clothing.