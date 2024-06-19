Nashville's youth safety initiative becomes a reality

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — What began as a dream and evolved into a proposal has now become a tangible reality for the youth of Nashville. The city is set to establish an Office of Youth Safety, aimed at protecting children from violence.

“This is a start; this is a milestone; it’s a stepping stone and we’re on the path to really putting youth safety as a priority,” said 16-year-old Lucy Bouth.

Bouth, an active member of the Southern Movement Committee, played a crucial role in advocating for this initiative.

The voices of Nashville’s youth were heard loud and clear. Metro council approved portions of the Varsity Spending Plan, a youth-created initiative designed to safeguard young lives in the city.

The plan allocates one million dollars to youth safety, with $250,000 directed to the Parks Department to expand community center programming and $750,000 to establish the Office of Youth Safety. This office will focus on teaching conflict resolution skills and restorative justice practices to the youth of Nashville.

Bouth, who delivered a heartfelt speech thanking her fellow advocates and the Metro Council, stresses the significance of this achievement.

“For once, a plan, the Varsity Spending Plan created by our very own, has won its place in Nashville. This plan is targeted towards our youth who would soon take over as working citizens of Nashville.”

Rafiah Muhammad-McCormick, another member of the Southern Movement Committee, shared her connection to the cause. She lost her 29-year-old son to gun violence in 2020 and believes this plan is a critical step towards saving lives.

“It moves you from being in pain to being hopeful. It doesn’t just become a fantasy; it becomes a realistic thought,” she said.

The Southern Movement Committee originally requested $10 million for the Varsity Spending Plan. While the approved budget falls short of this amount, the committee views this as a significant first step toward their broader mission.

Next steps include staffing the Office of Youth Safety, launching a restorative justice pilot program at Napier Community Center, and developing additional programming for community centers citywide.