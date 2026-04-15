Nashvillian arrested on charges of felony theft after reportedly stealing 141 cast iron water meter covers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 32-year-old Nashvillian has been arrested on charges of felony theft after reportedly stealing 141 cast iron water meter covers.

According to Metro Police, Charles Hunt Jr. was stealing the covers which belong to Metro Water Services and using them to add weight to loads of scrap tin he sold to a local recycling company during 17 transactions.

Metro Police

The vehicle used in thefts, a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse, was also caught on camera by surveillance systems.

The collective value of the cast iron covers is around $9,250.

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