Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
News

Actions

Nashvillian arrested on charges of felony theft after reportedly stealing 141 cast iron water meter covers

Police lights
Jaromir Chalabala
Police lights
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 32-year-old Nashvillian has been arrested on charges of felony theft after reportedly stealing 141 cast iron water meter covers.

According to Metro Police, Charles Hunt Jr. was stealing the covers which belong to Metro Water Services and using them to add weight to loads of scrap tin he sold to a local recycling company during 17 transactions.

Charles Hunt Jr..JPG

The vehicle used in thefts, a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse, was also caught on camera by surveillance systems.

The collective value of the cast iron covers is around $9,250.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png

Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png

Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png

Nikki-Dee: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e1/b4/685a931d4182b82d9322d496fa15/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-18-pm.png

Henry: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/f7/31/2e3894bf45d9a1668f1ccc56b9f6/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-00-pm.png

Katie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/77/55/afe9375249a4b9e058e4b2c3d2ea/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-46-pm.png

Brittany: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/67/90/788e5c364f00baabf9c5edae87e2/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-06-pm.png

Jennifer: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e4/1e/9771c0824888a0fd87b2a1030979/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-02-19-pm.png

Checking in on Cole: Gallatin rallies around teen battling brain tumor with prayer vigil

Austin Pollack brings us an update on a remarkable young man facing great odds, and his family has one simple request: pray for Cole. I believe in the power of prayer and hope you'll join me in lifting up Cole and his family.

- Carrie Sharp

Watch at 6PM, streaming live on every device.