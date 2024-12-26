Nashvillians share their Christmas and Christmas Eve traditions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are both times when people tend to do the same thing year after year.

While most celebrate Christmas on the same day, the way they do it can vary quite a bit.

When to open the gifts, that's a tradition many people celebrate differently.

For Robert Berard and his family, that moment happens sooner than later.

"We usually open our Christmas presents on Christmas Eve," Berard said. "I always do your standard procrastination on gift getting, so I'm trying to wrap that up."

Berard spoke to Newschannel 5 after a trip to Target on Tuesday.

For Anne DePriest and her son Austin, the joy is spread out a bit more.

"We usually open one on Christmas Eve and it's always a hotly contested discussion of which one that's going to be," said DePreist.

Her son Austin agreed.

While many folks spent Tuesday picking up treats for a holiday meal, the menu can vary as well.

"Our Christmas traditions typically involve a Mexican dinner on Christmas Eve," Anne DePriest said.

The Cochran family is visiting town from Kentucky.

On their trip to Centennial Park, they shared their typical Christmas Eve menu.

"Generally on Christmas Eve we do an appetizer for a meal, so we just do like pizza rolls, chips and dip," said Jeanna Cochran.

Though they may be switching that up this year, as they're in Nashville for a special reason.

"My daughter is a flight attendant and she has a layover here in Nashville, so we drove from Kentucky to meet her so she doesn't have to be alone on Christmas Eve," Cochran said.

Proving one tradition that seems to be consistent among many folks, spending time during the holidays with loved ones.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.