Nate Bargatze named guest picker for ESPN College GameDay ahead of Missouri-Vanderbilt

Comedian Nate Bargatze will join ESPN’s College GameDay as the guest picker ahead of Saturday’s SEC matchup between Missouri and Vanderbilt.

A Nashville native and lifelong Commodores fan, Bargatze brings local flair to the national broadcast. His mother once worked in Vanderbilt’s ticket office, and he’s often spoken about his Tennessee roots in his stand-up routines and podcast.

Saturday’s game marks a pivotal moment for Vanderbilt, which will look to rebound at home after a challenging start to conference play. Missouri, meanwhile, enters the matchup seeking to stay competitive in the SEC East race.

