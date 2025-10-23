Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Nate Bargatze named guest picker for ESPN College GameDay ahead of Missouri-Vanderbilt

77th Emmy Awards - Show
Danny Moloshok/Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP
Nate Bargatze hosts the 77th Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Content Services)
77th Emmy Awards - Show
Comedian Nate Bargatze will join ESPN’s College GameDay as the guest picker ahead of Saturday’s SEC matchup between Missouri and Vanderbilt.

A Nashville native and lifelong Commodores fan, Bargatze brings local flair to the national broadcast. His mother once worked in Vanderbilt’s ticket office, and he’s often spoken about his Tennessee roots in his stand-up routines and podcast.

Saturday’s game marks a pivotal moment for Vanderbilt, which will look to rebound at home after a challenging start to conference play. Missouri, meanwhile, enters the matchup seeking to stay competitive in the SEC East race.

