National Cinema Day: Four-dollar movies on Sunday, August 27th


Posted at 2:24 PM, Aug 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-25 15:25:08-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you are still one of the few people that haven't seen 'Barbenheimer' then you're in luck.

This Sunday, August 27th, over 30 thousand theaters are offering four-dollar movie tickets.

Why is such a deal happening this Sunday? Well, it is because of National Cinema Day, which spotlights movies hitting the big screen.

This is the perfect time to see all the new and current movies that are out at a low price before football starts.

To find out which theaters are offering this deal, visit the website.

