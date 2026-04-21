National Crime Victims' Rights Week highlights new free support center for Tennessee violence survivors

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — This week marks National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, a time to honor lives cut short and support survivors carrying the weight of violence.

In Middle Tennessee, a resource in Williamson County is providing free, specialized care for survivors of mass violence and anyone touched by tragedy. Established in September 2025, the Heart House opened its doors at the beginning of 2026. Operating through Tennessee Voices for Victims, the center offers support with no barriers, age restrictions, or costs for Tennessee residents.

Annie Wortham is the director of the Heart House. Her mission to help others is deeply personal.

"I was assaulted in my home in Murfreesboro in October 2000, and then my best friend was killed in a mass shooting at my church. It’ll be nine years ago this September," Wortham said.

That trauma was reshaped into a purpose to assist others navigating similar grief.

"To me, that drove my passion immediately to be able to help other people who've experienced violent crime as well," she said.

The center is designed to help anyone impacted by violence, whether they were directly involved or indirectly affected.

"It could be even like a friend of a person that was there. It could be a family member of a person that was there, not even a direct family member. We haven’t turned anyone away," Wortham said.

Wortham noted that the ripple effects of violence can be invisible at first and surface long after an event occurs.

"There are some people that maybe don’t even realize they’re affected until a good amount of time after, so it’s really important to have services available for people once they’ve made that realization."

Inside Nashville’s Downtown Public Library, a temporary wall of names and photographs stretches back decades, honoring mothers, brothers, sisters, and officers whose lives were lost to violence. As the names on the wall keep growing, the need for support continues, and healing has no set timeline.

"No one should ever put a timestamp on when they should be better, and you never have to stop doing the work to improve yourself," Wortham said.

Wortham said sometimes healing is not about words, but simply about having someone there. She strives to make the world better for others every day.

"Every day I wake up. I’m excited to have another day to make an impact and to be a voice for maybe somebody who’s not strong enough yet to come out and speak," Wortham said.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.