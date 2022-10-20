Watch Now
National Drug Take-Back Day kicks off on October 29

Mark Lennihan/AP
Posted at 5:49 AM, Oct 20, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, Department of Health and TN Together are all teaming up on October 29 for the National Drug Take-Back day.

On this day you can safely and conveniently get rid of unwanted prescription drugs to keep them out of the wrong hands. Cities across the country are expected to take part in this day, including more than 30 Tennessee cities.

Officials say its important to keep track of your medication often and lock things up in a secure place.

You can view a map on where local take-back events are taking place here.

