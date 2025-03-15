National grant to allow historic Pickett Chapel to complete renovations, open museum

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Pickett Chapel in Wilson County earned a huge grant bringing them a huge step forward towards becoming a museum.

I spoke with chapel leaders about why this mission is even more important today.

“This church served as a community venue for especially the black churches,” said member Mary McAdoo Harris.

She grew up in Pickett Chapel and has fond memories.

“We would get in the choir with my mother and my aunt,” said Harris.

But seeing the Chapel into its next chapter might bring her the most joy.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation awarded the Wilson County Black History Committee $250,000.

It was the sum they needed to finish restoring the original chapel.

The chapel will be a key focal point for the eventual Roy Bailey African American Museum and Education Center.

“We have a lot to celebrate embrace and appreciate,” said Harris.

Sitting where the pews used to be, the church and community members celebrated not only the grant but also the Chapel's 159 years.

“That’s pretty high speed. Think about that. It’s the oldest brick building in Wilson County and all the bricks were made by enslaved people,” said board member Bill Moss.

Separated from the white congregants, the slaves who built the chapel were only allowed to worship from the balcony, albeit under one roof.

“How many blacks and how many whites came to the lord,” said Moss.

That's why Moss says their mission is important to teach the lessons we learned in the past to generations in the future.

“You can’t pluck this out and say this is not part of history. This is not part of history. This is the history. As an old country boy says, ‘that dog don’t hunt’,” said Moss.

The Wilson County Black History Committee hopes to open the museum to the public next year.

