National Guard, Nashville responders going to help those flooded in East Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee National Guard and Nashville responders are headed to the eastern division of the state to help with catastrophic flooding left by the remnants of Hurricane Helene.

Guardsmen are providing ground and aerial rescue support to those in need alongside the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

“Our priority is to rapidly deploy to the affected areas and assist emergency responders with rescue operations,” said Tennessee’s Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Warner Ross. “We are monitoring the situation and prepared to support as long as needed to ensure the safety of our fellow Tennesseans.”

In Unicoi County, the Tennessee National Guard already helped once Friday as they provided aerial rescue for a hospital and its patients. Authorities said they are prepared to continue supporting local and state emergency management agencies as requested

Around 5 p.m. members of Nashville's Swiftwater Rescue Team from the MNPD & NFD have left for Elizabethton to help rescue persons in flooded areas of Carter County. They will arrive late tonight. The team is equipped with boats, drones and extrication tools.

Reports from Elizabethton indicate that a dam break has caused significant damage to Interstate 40, a nearby hospital and a nursing home leaving persons stranded in and near the flooded areas.

The Type 2 Swiftwater team will have seven personnel from the Nashville Fire Department and six personnel from the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The team has supplies to last for 72 hours, and an extension of the request will be evaluated if needed.

