National Mocktail Week kicks off at Nashville Assembly Food Hall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Today kicks off national mocktail week across the country and Nashville is taking part. The Nashville Assembly Food Hall will offer multiple drinks this week.

Representatives with the food hall say they’re excited to have more than five bars participating to help you cut back if you have that new year’s resolution.

The food hall is located on 5055 Broadway.

The event is happening all week so you have plenty of time to enjoy.