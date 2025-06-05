National Museum of African American Music celebrates Black country artists with special event during CMA Fest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The National Museum of African American Music is hosting a special event during CMA Fest to highlight the diversity in country music.

"BEEN COUNTRY: Black Roots and Rhythm" honors contributions of African American artists to country music's development. It will also showcase today's emerging Black voices in the genre.

One of those artists is former American Idol contestant Tristan McIntosh, who says this event is especially important for visibility of diverse voices.

The event will be held from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the museum on Saturday. It includes a free legacy conversation from 2-3:30 p.m., a free artifact unveiling and exhibition from 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., and a special VIP reception from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. where artists will perform live music.

The featured artists include Zay Wilson, Tristan McIntosh, The Kentucky Gentlemen, Brei Carter, Elektrohorse, Tae Lewis, and Nikki Morgan.

Tickets for the VIP reception are available online, while the legacy conversation and artifact unveiling are free to attend.

Want to experience the rich history and vibrant future of Black artists in country music?

