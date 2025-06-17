National Museum of African American Music invites you to celebrate Juneteenth with free events

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This week marks the Juneteenth holiday, a day set aside to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the U.S.

Many businesses will close, but the Nashville Museum of African American Music in downtown Nashville is opening its doors for a community celebration.

NewsChannel5's Carrie Sharp talked with Romello Smith from the museum about how it's commemorating the holiday.

"At 10:00 AM, we'll open our museum to the public so anyone can walk inside out museum, and at 12:00 PM we'll be showing an exclusive documentary screening "Through Their Words" - how their voiced became policy and policy became process."

Thursday's celebration is free and open to all. that includes the documentary, the exhibits, and hands-on activities for kids.

At 5:00 PM, the museum hits the road to Ft. Negley for another free experience filled with education and music.

