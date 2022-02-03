National Museum of African American Music offers free admission on Wednesdays for Black History Month

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — As we celebrate Black History Month, the city of Nashville has plenty to offer, including the National Museum of African American Music.

Admission is free every Wednesday this month with the help of Nissan.

Every Wednesday — during the month of February from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. — all guests enjoy complimentary entry to the museum courtesy of Nissan USA. No tickets necessary.

The National Museum of African American Music is celebrating one year. It took more than two decades for this dream to become a reality

The Museum celebrates Black music from the past, present and future.

"We're so excited that we are that staple here in the Nashville community and nationally as well," said Tamar Smithers, the museum's senior Director of Education and Exhibitions.

The songs visitors hear inside are more than just music -- they are stories of pain, passion and perseverance.

"What better way to celebrate Black History Month and by making sure that the museum is accessible," Smithers said. "I think accessibility is important. I think representation matters. The national perception is Nashville is just country music and while we love country music, we know that that is not the case."

Those who are experiencing the museum for the first time left wanting to come back.

"It is truly a great, great visit," said visitor Eucretia Wade said.

Wade traveled with a group from Florida on a college visit and were told this is the place to be.

"This whole place is so well put together. They put a lot of thought into African American culture as it relates to music," said Wade.

In 2002, members of the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce proposed the idea of the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) as a way to celebrate and preserve the influence African Americans have had on music. They hoped to provide Music City residents and visitors with diverse cultural offerings.

The chamber established a task force to determine if the idea was feasible, and to not only gauge interest but to also explore the possibility of creating this project.