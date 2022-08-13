National parks bring in $870 million in tourism spending in Tennessee.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new report shows the financial boost national parks have brought to Tennessee’s economy as more people have been spending time outside since the pandemic started.

Tennessee has seen a financial boost of around $870 million at national parks in the state. Fort Donelson National Battlefield in Stewart County brought in nearly $17 million, while Stones River National Battlefield in Murfreesboro brought in around $24 million. The Great Smoky Mountains National Park and Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area, both in East Tennessee, were other big draws on the list.

All this spending came from 11 million park visitors and most of the tourism dollars though came from lodging, restaurant and gas expenses.

Park officials said they owe it to more people getting outside and finding a place they can enjoy with all ages on their own.

Another way this has helped the economy is by creating more jobs. The national parks employ more than 11 thousand people here in the volunteer state.