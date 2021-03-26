Menu

Watch
NewsNational Politics

Actions

Biden taps Sen. Joe Manchin's wife to co-chair Appalachian board

items.[0].image.alt
Leigh Vogel/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2021, file photo, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks during a Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources hearing on the nomination of Rep. Debra Haaland, D-N.M., to be Secretary of the Interior on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Leigh Vogel/Pool via AP, File)
Senator Joe Manchin
Posted at 2:19 PM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 15:18:59-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is nominating Gayle Manchin, the wife of West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, to be the co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission.

The commission is an economic development partnership involving the federal government and 13 states.

Gayle Manchin has held multiple government positions linked to education in a state where her husband is a political force.

A former teacher, she was on the West Virginia Board of Education from 2007 to 2015 and served a two-year term as its president.

Manchin was also the state’s secretary of education and the arts in 2017 and 2018, but was removed from the post by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice after releasing a statement critical of a bill to dismantle the department.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Get the forecast