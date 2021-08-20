Biden to address crisis in Afghanistan as evacuation issues continue

President Joe Biden on Friday will deliver remarks on the continued operation to evacuate Americans, special immigrant visas and others from Afghanistan following the fall of the U.S.-backed government and a seizure of power by the Taliban.

On Thursday, officials with the Department of Defense said that an airport in the capital city of Kabul remains operational and that officials are continuously evacuating people out of the country in large, C-17 cargo planes.

However, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby admitted that the U.S. is not evacuating people at what the department believes is its maximum capacity.

Officials noted on Thursday that 2,000 people had been evacuated from the Kabul airport within the last 24 hours, though they maintain that they could be evacuating as many as 5,000 and 9,000 people a day.

Kirby noted that officials are experiencing issues in getting people to the airport and ready to fly. Reports indicate that the Taliban have set up checkpoints throughout the city, preventing some from reaching the airport.

While the U.S. has agreed to vacate Afghanistan by Aug. 31 in a peace agreement with the Taliban, Biden has expressed a willingness to move that deadline back in order to evacuate more people.

In an interview with ABC News that aired on Thursday, Biden defended the troop drawdown, blaming the Taliban takeover not on faulty intelligence or poor decision making but a lack of fight from Afghan army.

"When you had the government of Afghanistan, the leader of that government, getting in a plane and taking off and going to another country, when you saw the significant collapse of the Afghan troops we had trained, almost 300,000 of them, just leaving their equipment and taking off. That's what happened; that's simply what happened," Biden said. "...the idea that the Taliban would take over was premised on the notion that somehow the 300,000 troops we had trained and equipped was going to just collapse, that they were going to give up. I don't think anyone anticipated that."

He also said he felt his hands had been tied by a peace deal signed between the Taliban and the Trump administration in 2020, and Trump's decision to call home thousands of troops prior to leaving office.

Biden will deliver his remarks on Afghanistan at the White House at 1 p.m. ET.