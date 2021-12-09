Biden to kick off two-day White House Summit for Democracy by warning of democracy 'recession'

WASHINGTON— President Joe Biden plans to urge participants at the first White House Summit for Democracy to reverse an ongoing “recession” of democracy.

According to the State Department, the two-day virtual event will "bring together leaders from government, civil society, and the private sector to set forth an affirmative agenda for democratic renewal and to tackle the greatest threats faced by democracies today through collective action."

CNN reports that the Biden administration will use the summit to announce new initiatives to promote free and fair elections and fight corruption around the world.

The summit has already drawn backlash from some of the United States' adversaries and nations that weren't invited. Ambassadors to the U.S. from China and Russia wrote a joint essay describing the Biden administration as exhibiting a “Cold-War mentality” that will “stoke up ideological confrontation.”

The summit comes as U.S. democracy faces challenges to its institutions and traditions. States are passing laws that make it more difficult to vote, and the Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol has left many Republicans clinging to Donald Trump's false claims of a stolen election.

Biden is slated to speak at the start of the event on Thursday morning at 8 a.m. ET.