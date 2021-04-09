House Ethics Committee announces investigation into allegations against Rep. Tom Reed

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The House Ethics Committee has announced an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct against U.S. Rep. Tom Reed of New York.

In March, The Washington Post reported a former lobbyist accused Reed of sexual misconduct.

Initially, in response to a request for comment from WKBW, Reed said "this account of my actions is not accurate." Two days later, Reed issued a public apology to the woman who accused him of sexual misconduct and also said he will not be running for any public office in 2022.

Friday, the House Ethics Committee announced it was aware of the allegations and has begun an investigation.

The Committee is aware of public allegations that Representative Tom Reed may have engaged in sexual misconduct, in violation of House Rules, laws, or other standards of conduct. The Committee, pursuant to Committee Rule 18(a), has begun an investigation and will gather additional information regarding the allegations.



The Committee notes that the mere fact that it is investigating these allegations, and publicly disclosing its review, does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred, or reflect any judgment on behalf of the Committee. No other public comment will be made on this matter except in accordance with Committee rules. - House Ethics Committee

Following its investigation, the committee will submit its recommendations to the House.

This story was originally published by Anthony Reyes at WKBW.