Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 10 more former Trump officials, including Miller and McEnany

WASHINGTON (AP) — House investigators have issued subpoenas to 10 more former officials who worked for Donald Trump at the end of his presidency.

They are part of a committee's effort to find out more about what the president was doing and saying as his supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in a bid to overturn his defeat.

The subpoenas include demands for documents and testimony from senior adviser Stephen Miller and Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

They bring the House panel tasked with investigating the insurrection even closer inside Trump’s inner circle — and to Trump himself.

The other witnesses subpoenaed by the committee Tuesday are Nicholas Luna, Molly Michael, Benjamin Williamson, Christopher Liddell, John McEntee, Keith Kellogg, Cassidy Hutchinson, and Kenneth Klukowski.

Luna served as Trump’s personal assistant. Michael served as Special Assistant to the President and Oval Office Operations Coordinator. Williamson served as Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Liddell is a former White House Deputy Chief of Staff. McEntee is a former White House Personnel Director. Kellogg served as Vice President Pence’s National Security Advisor. Hutchinson served as Special Assistant to the President for Legislative Affairs. Klukowski is a former Senior Counsel to Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Clark.

These summonses come a day after the committee subpoenaed six other associates of Trump who were involved in his efforts to overturn the results of the election.

The chairman of the committee, Rep. Bennie G. Thompson, issued the following statement when announcing the new subpoenas: